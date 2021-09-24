Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

KGFHY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

