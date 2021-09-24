HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Shares of OXBDF opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.