Baader Bank Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.13 ($138.98).

SY1 stock opened at €119.30 ($140.35) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.58.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

