NFI Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFI. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.95. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.09%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

