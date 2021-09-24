ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.19

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 240109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

