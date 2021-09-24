ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.19

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 240109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

