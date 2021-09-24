Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

