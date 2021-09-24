Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.