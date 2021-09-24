Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

