Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 692,338 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$965.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

