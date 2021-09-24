Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,987,293 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £52.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In related news, insider Tony Manini purchased 3,848,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

