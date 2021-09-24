CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$1.96. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 35,044 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The company has a market cap of C$549.29 million and a P/E ratio of -68.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.36.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.