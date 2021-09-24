Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 75,326 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires, Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires, and Agricultural Tires. The Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires segment focuses in the sale of polyurethane foam tires to original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers accounts.

