The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $545.00

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 537.75 ($7.03), with a volume of 94131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The company has a market cap of £673.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

