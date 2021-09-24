Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.97 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 149.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

