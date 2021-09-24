Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 2.33% -30.14% 9.18%

This table compares Onion Global and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.05 $32.13 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.02 $185.00 million $2.14 128.50

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Onion Global and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 2 5 14 0 2.57

Wayfair has a consensus price target of $332.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

