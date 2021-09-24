Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $3.84. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 169,232 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

