Orbital Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,078 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical volume of 4,290 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 555,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 326.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

