Canoo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 75,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the average volume of 16,789 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $7.42 on Friday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.