TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

