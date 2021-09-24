Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $5,703,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $5,616,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

