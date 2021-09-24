Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “
Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
