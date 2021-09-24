Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.