Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

VERU opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $738.65 million, a PE ratio of -924.08 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

