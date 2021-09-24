Brookfield Business Partners’ (BBU.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$73.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$37.81 and a one year high of C$61.13.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

