Comparing Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

7.5% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $30,000.00 2,949.46 -$3.58 million N/A N/A UroGen Pharma $11.80 million 30.36 -$128.48 million ($5.90) -2.91

Gain Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gain Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.68%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.54%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A UroGen Pharma -349.05% -127.56% -86.93%

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats UroGen Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates in various preclinical studies to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.