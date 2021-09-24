Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

