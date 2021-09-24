Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

