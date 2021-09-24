Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. In fact, the firm’s target of achieving $33 billion in revenue by FY’26 augurs well for growth. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments to develop technology platforms are also increasing expenses. The company's stretched balance sheet is also a major headwind. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $142.16 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

