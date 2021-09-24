Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report sales of $53.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

