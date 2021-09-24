Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

