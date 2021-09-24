Cowen Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $119.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Cowen from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $9,506,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after purchasing an additional 303,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.