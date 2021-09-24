Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.40

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.40 and traded as low as $34.18. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

CCHGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

