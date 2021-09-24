Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $2.05 on Monday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

