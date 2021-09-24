Fox-Davies Capital Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $78.89 on Monday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

