Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.14

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.14 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 77.40 ($1.01). Record shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,052,681 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.26 million and a PE ratio of 28.89.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.