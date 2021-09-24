Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $608.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $614.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.