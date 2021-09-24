Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,478.56. The company has a market cap of £36.36 billion and a PE ratio of -20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.24%.

In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

