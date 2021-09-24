Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.34 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.54. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

