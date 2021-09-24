Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.73 ($29.09).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.68 ($26.68) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.56. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

