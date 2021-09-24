Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,700

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,650.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,133.88. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

