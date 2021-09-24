Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

NYSE COP opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $236,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 90.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $6,586,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

