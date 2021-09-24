$457.80 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $457.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $466.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

EWBC stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

