Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

