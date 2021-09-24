Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRRFY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

