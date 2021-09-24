Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

