Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of BURBY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

