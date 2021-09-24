Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DNB Markets raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.