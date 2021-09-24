Canaccord Genuity Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

