CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.30. The firm has a market cap of C$104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.