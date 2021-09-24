BMO Capital Markets Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACO.X. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

ACO.X opened at C$40.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.86. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

