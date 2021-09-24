FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $369.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $369.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.54. FedEx has a 1-year low of $228.08 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

